BELMONT — Four people were recognized for their services to crime victims and law enforcement at the 23rd Annual Crime Victims Awards and recognition ceremony in Allegany County.
Shannon Ozzella, crime victims coordinator for the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office, presented awards to three individuals and one couple.
“I tell people all the time that I meet some amazing people in my job, but the sad part is I meet them after they or a family member has been a victim of crime,” Ozzella said during the ceremony Friday. "We truly see some awful sad and many times horrendous cases in our office. I have the honor of working with some truly amazing police officers, deputies and investigators. It's hard to choose only a couple for these awards each year as they are all deserving.”
The first person honored was State Police Investigator Eric Tavinier.
“Eric is truly compassionate and dedicated to his job and the citizens of this county," Ozzella said. "Some of these cases are just horrific and some aren't as bad, but still can be difficult. Eric just takes care of each case the same. His calm, quiet demeanor when talking to the child's caregiver is amazing, as many times caregivers or parents are devastated at finding out something awful has happened to their child."
Tavinier graduated from high school in 1999 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 2000. After discharge he attended the New York State Police Academy in Albany, graduating in 2006. He completed his field training at the State Police Barracks in Olean in January 2007, He was stationed at the State Police Barracks in Amity in 2008.
The Lori Borden Memorial Award is dear to Ozzella's heart as it recognizes her long-time friend Lori Borden, who worked in child protective services for many years. The award recognizes those who have similar compassion and dedication to child advocacy.
Ozzella presented the award to Kayla Johnson, who has been a forensic interviewer for the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center for Allegany and Cattaraugus Counties since 2019.
A graduate of St. Marys (Pa.) High School in 2009, she attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa., earning a degree in criminal justice. She is trained in forensic interviewing of children forensic interviewing of disabled adults, presenting evidence in forensic interviews and child sex trafficking forensic interviewing as well as a being a trained family advocate.
Johnson hopes to further her field of expertise in interviewing sex trafficked survivors for the FBI and Homeland Security.
“The fact that I am giving this award to a forensic interviewer would make my friend Laurie super proud so it's my honor to present the 2023 Lori Borden Memorial Award to Kayla Johnson,” Ozzella said.
As a prelude to presenting the 2023 J. Thomas Fuoco Memorial Award, Ozzella noted that April 7, 1998, was her first day working as a victim’s advocate at Community Action Victims Services. In October 2000, she started working for the district attorney’s office. While she said she loves her work, it is difficult and about 15 years ago she was getting to the point of burnout and she sought counseling.
“When you do this type of work you don't tell anyone you're struggling because maybe they will think you are weak and inadequate to do the do the work," she said. "I decided that I was going to talk to other people in victim services agencies and to those who may have gone through what I had. About a year ago I was at a training in Ellicottville, and I saw on the agenda that Allegany County Sheriff's Deputy Brent Schlafer was one of the presenters and when he gave his presentation I remember you could have heard of pin drop.”
She went on to say the Schlafer and his wife Belinda had developed an Officer Wellness Program designed to bring awareness to the risk factors associated with a career in law enforcement. It is a threefold approach educating officers, administrators and the community about the risk factors associated with law enforcement — mental health risk factors, divorce rates, suicide rates and life expectancy.
Schlafer is a 20-year member of the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, he is a RAD instructor, self-defense for women instructor and crisis intervention certified and certified in resistance resilience recovery continuum, critical incident stress management and suicide prevention and crisis intervention.
He is a certified field training officer and is cofounder and instructor of the Officer Wellness Program along with his wife, who is a licensed mental health counselor.
“I want to thank Brent and Belinda Schlafer for developing this wonderful and well needed program and sharing it with not just officers and others here, but with many other departments," Ozzella said. "I know it's changed me, and I've learned a great deal from this program and I know many officers have as well and I know Tom (Fuoco) would agree that you are both deserving of this award, so it is my honor to present the 2023 J. Thomas Fuoco Memorial Award to you."
The next Law Enforcement award went to Investigator Seth Ferrand of the Cuba Police Department.
Ozzella said, “Seth takes his role very seriously regardless of what the case is. A few months ago I had to go to Erie County Child Advocacy Center as we had a victim who lived there and Erie County was doing the interview for us as a courtesy. I was surprised when I found that Seth went to Buffalo for the interview.”
After high school Farrand sought a career in law enforcement. In 2017 he attended Nazareth College majoring in communications and media. After two years he applied to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. Completing his studies in the spring of 2020 he began working for the Cuba Police Department.
Present at the ceremony were Allegany County Sheriff Scott Cicirello, First Assistant District Attorney Ian Jones and George Filgrove representing state Sen. George Borrello, Joe Sempolinski for Assemblyman Joe Giglio's office and Lee James representing U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy.