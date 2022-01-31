BELMONT — Another death and 126 COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend as area case counts begin to decline.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported Monday that a 78-year-old man is the 91st recorded COVID-19-related death in the county. State officials reported another death on Saturday, bringing the state’s tally of residents who died in state-licensed facilities — inside or beyond the county’s borders — to 143.
State officials generally only report fatalities at state-licensed facilities, while county health officials only report deaths occurring inside the county’s borders — and typically with a delay of several days compared to state figures.
County health officials, using both lab-reported and at-home test results, reported that 64 cases were reported Friday, 44 were reported Saturday, and 28 were reported Sunday. To date, 9,524 cases have been reported by county authorities. Meanwhile, state officials, using only lab-reported tests, reported 8,319 cases to date.
The rate of positive tests over the previous week was 10.6% on Monday, according to the state Department of Health. The county has averaged 75.4 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.
The state reported Monday that Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville averaged a 24% bed availability rate over the past seven days, and a 46% vacancy rate on Monday. Four of six ICU beds were reported as available on Monday, averaging a 55% availability rate over the past seven days. By comparison, the state reported Jan. 25 that the hospital reported an average of 16% availability over the previous seven days.
State Department of Health officials reported 49.2% of county residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 80.1% of New Yorkers as a whole. Also reported was a rate of 56.6% of adults in Allegany County with at least one dose, compared to 90.9% of New Yorkers. Among county residents, 45.5% have received a completed vaccine series, compared to 71.8% of all New Yorkers.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported that a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held through February.
Clinics will be held on Feb. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 22, 23 and 26. To find and register for a clinic, visit www.alleganyco.com or www.vaccinefinder.org. Those seeking vaccines are also encouraged to contact their local pharmacy or health care provider.
Clinics will offer different vaccines, as well as booster doses, depending on the day and availability. The Pfizer vaccine has been granted authorization for youth as young as five years old, with all vaccines available for those age 18 and over.
All vaccines are free at the county clinics, officials said, and insurance will only be billed an administrative fee. Bring insurance cards and photo IDs to the clinic.
For more help, call (585) 268-9250.