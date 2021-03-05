BELMONT — Allegany County politicians will consider throwing their full-fledged support behind a $500 million cheese factory.
The county Board of Legislators committee of the whole on Wednesday unanimously forwarded a resolution calling for support for the Great Lakes Cheese move and $500 million expansion in the towns of Amity and Angelica.
The resolution, backing the $500 million plant aiming to employ 450 workers and use up to 4 million pounds of milk a day to make provolone and cheddar cheese, will go to the full board on Monday for consideration.
Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, noted the desire to maintain the existing jobs, as well as adding 200 more when the plant becomes operational.
“For many, many years — many decades — there has not been a project of this size and scope that has come, not just to Allegany County, but to Western New York and this region that could have the impact that this project could have,” Crandall said. “So many times in the past — very close, recent history — in our county and neighboring counties we just get a notice that ‘we’re moving out of town, out of state’ by large companies.”
Craig Clark, executive director of the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency, noted it was unusual for a large company to spend as much time as Great Lakes did in finding an ideal site in the county — almost two years — rather than cutting its losses and moving to another area altogether.
“At many times they were unsure they were going to stay because we could not find a site,” Clark said, noting access to Interstate 86 was critical, as were industrial levels of water, electricity, sewer capacity and natural gas, took many sites out of the running.
The Ohio-based company hopes to purchase 210 acres of land in the towns of Amity and Angelica near the Crossroads area — close to Interstate 86 Exit 30 — for a 486,000-square-foot cheese-making facility and a 50,000-square-foot wastewater treatment plant.
Several legislators noted a concern over using eminent domain to settle a land purchase at one of the parcels necessary for the plant’s construction. Clark said that he is hopeful that Great Lakes can work with the landower and come to a compromise.
“It is not the intent of us to have to go through full court proceedings,” he said, noting that if it were to go to eminent domain, a fair market price based on a third-party appraisal of the site for industrial use would be given to the landowner.
Legislator John Ricci, R-Cuba, said he supported a portion of the resolution calling for the IDA and the company to redevelop the current site in Cuba, which would see its more than 200 employees transferred to the new site when it is expected to open in five years.
However, town and village officials have expressed concern over the loss of almost $200,000 a year in taxes on the site for town, county and school agencies.
“I’d like to see it remain in Cuba, but we know that’s not going to happen,” he said. “One-hundred percent, we’ve got to keep this in the county, keep the jobs in the county.”
Clark said that redeveloping the site on Haskell Road is a priority.
“We’ve already started negotiations and discussions with the town on how to make that happen,” he said. “That’s important to us, too, to look at the whole county.”
