BELMONT — A pair of Allegany County legislators have been named to two important statewide committees with the New York State Association of Counties.
Legislator Janice Burdick (District V, Alfred) was named to the association’s Medicaid and Human Services Standing Committee. Burdick, who chairs Allegany County’s Human Services and Budget committees, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new appointment. The NYSAC Committee focuses on New York state human services policies that directly impact county finances and operations.
Legislator Adam Cyr (District III, Bolivar) has been placed on NYSAC’s Standing Committee on Public Safety. Since joining the County Board in 2022, Cyr has advocated on behalf of first responders. He serves as vice chair of the county’s Public Safety Committee and brings that level of commitment to NYSAC’s standing committee.
Allegany County Board Chairman W. Brooke Harris applauded the legislators for their leadership within the association.
“In small counties like ours, we have to go the extra mile to make sure our voices are heard in state government,” he said. “I want to thank legislators Burdick and Cyr for being willing to share their knowledge and for carrying our message to Albany.”
The New York State Association of Counties represents all 62 counties in the state.