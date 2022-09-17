BELMONT — County legislatures in Western New York continue to join growing calls for changes to the state’s latest gun laws.

The Allegany County Board of Legislators voted this week to support a nonbinding resolution opposing changes to concealed carry laws that went into effect earlier this month, echoing a growing number of governments and groups opposed to the new limits.

