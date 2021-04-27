BELMONT — Allegany County took part Saturday the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s first National Prescription Drug Take Back of 2021, with drop-off locations at the Andover Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Friendship Fire Department.
The pill drop events are a partnership between the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, the Allegany Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Inc. (ACASA) and Partners for Prevention in Allegany County (PPAC).
“These events are an outlet for community members to get rid of old or unused medications in a safe manner and allows us the opportunity to educate them on resources available to them all year long,” Coalition coordinator Jon Chaffee said.
This year, a total of 197.2 pounds of medications were brought in by community members.
“The Sheriff’s Office is happy to partner with PPAC for this important event as it gives our community an opportunity to help prevent drug addiction and overdoses, and to help protect the environment,” Sheriff Rick Whitney said.
Community members are encouraged to not hold on to old medications and to properly dispose of unwanted or unused medications, as family members are the most likely source for young people to get medications to abuse.
Allegany County has 10 Take It to the Box locations: Alfred Pharmacy, Alfred State University Police, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Nicholson Pharmacy in Belmont, Cuba Police Department, Friendship Pharmacy, Fillmore Pharmacy, Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, Jones Memorial Medical Practice in Bolivar and the Wellsville Police Department.
In 2021, 685 pounds of medications have been collected at the Take It to the Box locations. For more information on Take It to the Box locations, visit www.ppaccentral.org/takeittothebox/.
For any community members who need to dispose of needles, they can go to any transfer station in Allegany County, as they have disposal boxes that are free to use and are available all year. To properly dispose of needles at a transfer station, put all needles/sharps into a puncture proof container with a securable lid, such as a laundry detergent bottle. Community members can drop the whole bottle into the drop box at any Allegany County transfer station.
To protect people from accidental pokes by needles, make sure the lid is secure on the bottle and do not put loose needles inside the boxes. For more information on the Sharps Take It to the Box locations please visit www.ppaccentral.org/sharpsdisposal/