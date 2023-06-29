BELMONT — Scout Troop 733, Genesee and Belfast libraries, and Canaseraga Central School were approved for grants during the Allegany County Area Foundation’s June meeting.
Wellsville’s Troop 733 will receive $725 for the purchase of new tents and related items needed for its growing program.
Genesee Library was awarded $750 for landscaping updates to create a larger, more functional, and attractive area for summer reading programs and general activity as the library becomes an increasingly central part of its community.
The Belfast Public Library was awarded $1,000 for its Summer Concert Series and Taste of Belfast event. The concerts will feature local musicians and be held in August on Mondays in the Town Park. The last Monday concert will include the Taste of Belfast event and activities for kids and families.
The ACAF Grant Committee awarded $1,500 to Canaseraga Central School to support its Staying on Target archery club program. Established in 2013, the club builds on a very popular National Archery in Schools gym unit and meets two or three times per week after school from September to March. More than 30% of CCS’s students from grades four through 12 participate. The grant funds will allow the club to purchase equipment and supplies.
The grants were made through ACAF’s Allegany, Moogan and Shear funds. The ACAF Grant Committee meets quarterly, in September, December, March, and June. The next grant application deadline is August 25.
To learn more about ACAF, contact Bruce Campbell at (595) 296-5616 or director@acafny.org.