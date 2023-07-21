ANGELICA — Several farming youth earned ribbons and awards this week at the Youth Dairy Show of the Allegany County Fair.
This year’s show was judged by Dorothea Fitzsimmons of Mount Morris.
In the Senior Showmanship division, all receiving blue ribbons included Natalie Burrows of Cuba for first place followed by Taylor Brokaw of Friendship, Jamilyn Giberson of Hinsdale, Halayna Eddy and Shaelynn Eddy, both of Cuba.
In Intermediate Showmanship, Morgan Holcomb of Friendship was first in class followed by Lindsey Reynolds of Cuba, Abigail Morton of Caneadea and Jim Eshelman of Scio with blue ribbons. The first red award went to Riley Blarr of Belmont and second red went to Huntar Hint of Friendship.
In the Junior Showmanship division, first was Grant Bell of Bolivar followed by Bentley Foster of Friendship, with both receiving blue ribbons. In the Novice division, topping the class was Grace Bell of Bolivar while also receiving a blue ribbon was Lily Morton of Scio.
Winners in each of the showmanship divisions received a halter sponsored by Zane Covert.
The top two from each division competed for Master Showmanship. This year’s winner, Natalie Burrows, received a director’s chair sponsored by The York Agency and Lester York. Reserve Master Showmanship winner Taylor Brokaw received a duffle bag award from Zane Covert.
Five participants in Cloverbub Showman this year, open to youth 5-7 years old, were Grady Bell, Grayson Bell, Tinsley Foster, Lynn Morton and Aubrey Tavano, with each receiving participation ribbons and a bucket of supplies sponsored by Wild Geese Farm.
In the breed classes the award, sponsor and recipient are as follows:
• Grade Junior Champions, Chet & Donna Greene: Abigail Morton
• Ayrshire Junior Champion, Dave’s Printing: Grace Bell
• Ayrshire Reserve Junior Champion, Hillcrest Homestead, LLC: Morgan Holcomb
• Guernsey Junior Champion, Country Crossroads Feed & Seed: Jim Eshelman
• Guernsey Reserve Junior Champion, Dave’s Printing: Natalie Burrows
• Holstein Junior Champion, Kim Shaklee & Janice Brown: Abigail Morton
• Jersey Junior Champion, Hillcrest Homestead, LLC: Shaelynn Eddy
• Jersey Reserve Junior Champion, Dave’s Printing: Natalie Burrows
• Brown Swiss Junior Champion, Hillcrest Homestead, LLC: Lindsey Reynolds
• Brown Swiss Res Junior Champion, Dave’s Printing: Shaelynn Eddy
• Ayrshire Senior Champion, Hillcrest Homestead, LLC: Natalie Burrows
• Ayrshire Reserve Senior Champion, Dave’s Printing: Morgan Holcomb
• Guernsey Senior Champion, Kim Shaklee & Janice Brown: Natalie Burrows
• Jersey Senior Championship, Center Vu Farm: Halayna Eddy
• Jersey Reserve Senior Champions, Kim Shaklee & Janice Brown: Morgan Holcomb
• Holstein Senior Champion, Will-Cara Farm: Taylor Brokaw
• Holstein Reserve Senior Champion, The York Agency: Riley Blarr
• Brown Swiss Senior Champion, Kim Shaklee & Janice Brown: Natalie Burrows
• Grade Grand Champion, The York Agency: Abigail Morton
• Ayrshire Grand Champion, The Arlig Family: Natalie Burrows
• Ayrshire Reserve Grand Champion, Country Crossroads Feed & Seed: Morgan Holcomb
• Guernsey Grand Champion, Country Crossroads Feed & Seed: Natalie Burrows
• Guernsey Reserve Grand Champion, Kim Shaklee & Janice Brown: Jim Eshelman
• Holstein Grand Champion, Will-Cara Farm: Taylor Brokaw
• Holstein Reserve Grand Champion, The York Agency: Riley Blarr
• Jersey Grand Champion, The York Agency: Halayna Eddy
• Jersey Reserve Grand Champion, Lost Valley Farm: Morgan Holcomb
• Brown Swiss Grand Champion, The Arlig Family: Lindsey Reynolds
• Brown Swiss Res Grand Champion, Country Crossroads Feed & Seed: Shaelynn Eddy
• Supreme Champion, Kim Shaklee & Janice Brown: Natalie Burrows
Best Breed and Owned, Cheyenne Wolfer Memorial: Morgan Holcomb
• Dairy Herd, 1st place: Friendship Everlasting 4-H Club
• Club Herd, 1st place: Friendship Everlasting 4-H Club
Lynn Bliven, agriculture and natural resources issue leader with the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Allegany County, thanked judge Fitzsimmons, who grew up on Ayrshire Farm in Cortland. She was active in 4-H participating in dairy judging, showing and homemaking projects. She attended Cornell University’s veterinarian school and practiced in Northern/Central New York for 20 years before becoming a professor at Alfred State College, teaching dairy management and animal husbandry.