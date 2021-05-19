ANGELICA — “The Fair with the Country Smile” left many beaming on Wednesday after it was reported the Allegany County Fair is on for July.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Allegany County Agricultural Society, which operates the fair and fairgrounds, announced dates for the event after months of concern over COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are excited to be working on plans for the 176th Allegany County Fair,” officials said. “Please be patient as we work on our fair schedule. We will be posting our plans as they are finalized.”
The fair will run from July 19 to 24, officials reported
In late May 2020, officials made the call to postpone the 176th running of the fair. The fair group joined dozens of others across the state to make the call to close up, including Cattaraugus and Erie counties just days earlier. On July 2, Western New York entered Phase IV of reopening — which allowed for festivals and fairs — but the two-week timetable was too short to allow for planning the fair for a 2020 opening, and limits of attendance to just 50 people at a time complicated matters.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in April that the New York State Fair would be able to run, giving Allegany County Fair organizers reserved hope for this year’s event in Angelica. The governor announced Monday that county fairs would be permitted with permits from the local county health department.
Fairs with more than 5,000 attendees will require approval from the state Department of Health.