ANGELICA — Horse and tractor pulls, a rodeo and the always-popular demolition derby will make their triumphant returns to Angelica this month.
The Allegany County Agricultural Society has reported it will host many fan-favorite events during the 176th Allegany County Fair, set for July 19-24, at the fairgrounds in Angelica.
Announced in May, organizers have been hard at work to get ready for the July 19-24 exhibition.
The main event schedule has one popular attraction per day of the fair:
Monday evening: Truck pull and local truck pull
Tuesday: Draft horse pulls
Wednesday: Garden Tractor Pulls Including V8 Mini Mods
Thursday: Broken B Rodeo
Friday: The Outlaw Pulling series
Saturday: Demolition Derby
The garden tractor pull and the Outlaw Pulling series are new additions this year, organizers said.
Each day will also feature 4-H and FFA events, including animal shows, tractor demonstration contests, and the annual youth market animal sale at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Midway rides will also return. American Amusements will set up carnival rides, officials said, with prices to be separate from general admission.
Tickets are $10 for general admission most days, but tickets are just $5 on Wednesday. The admission covers all grandstand events, demonstrations, and all commercial and animal exhibits. Season tickets — for admission every day — are $30, and membership tickets, which include voting rights, are $35.
For a full list of daily events, visit www.alleganycountyfair.org.
In late May 2020, officials made the call to postpone the 176th running of the fair. The fair group joined dozens of others across the state to make the call to close up, including Cattaraugus and Erie counties just days earlier.
On July 2, 2020, Western New York entered Phase IV of reopening — which allowed for festivals and fairs — but the two-week timetable was too short to allow for planning the fair for a 2020 opening, and limits of attendance to just 50 people at a time complicated matters.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in April that the New York State Fair would be able to run, giving Allegany County Fair organizers reserved hope for this year’s event in Angelica. The governor announced in mid-May that county fairs would be permitted with permits from the local county health department. Fairs with more than 5,000 attendees will require approval from the state Department of Health.
On June 14, the governor announced the 18-day state fair would open at 100% capacity, reopen several popular buildings with additional vendors, and would expand live performances. The lifting of restrictions bodes well for county fairs across the state, many of which are expecting to operate after taking 2020 off.