BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Motor Vehicles office will open its doors for walk-in service in addition to the existing appointment system.
Walk-in appointments will be available to Allegany County residents only, while individuals with pre-booked appointments will be prioritized over those with walk-in appointments.
The office always suggest that visitors schedule an appointment at alleganycountydmv.setmore.com. Appointment slots are typically available within two days or less.
Individuals arriving for walk-in appointments will sign in with a DMV employee, who will assist with general questions and start filtering them into the service queue. Walk-ins will be asked to wait outside in their vehicles until they receive a text message from a DMV employee stating that a service window has become available.
No walk-in appointments will be given after 2:45 p.m. There is no guarantee that walk-in transactions will be processed that day, as pre-booked appointments take precedence.
A drop box will also be available outside the DMV. Call the Allegany County DMV with questions at (585) 268-9267.