ANDOVER — Allegany County Legislative District IV legislators will conduct their next district meeting Tuesday in Andover.
Throughout the year county legislators are required to hold public meetings with their constituents. District IV includes Wellsville and Andover. In October the legislators held a district meeting in the town of Wellsville. Districts IV Legislators are Steve Havey, Gary Barnes and James Rumfelt.
They have scheduled their second district meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Andover Town Hall, 22 E. Greenwood St.
Havey said, “This meeting is being held for a general discussion of mutual problems and interests. If there are any specific topics people would like to have addressed, they should let one of their legislators know. We will provide a speaker if necessary."
Newly elected Allegany County Sheriff Scott Cicirillo will be on hand to talk about his vision of the Sheriff's Office as he takes office.
At the Wellsville Dist. IV meeting the legislators were asked about support for the Wellsville Airport after Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth asked about restoring the $50,000 support funding that the county provided in its 2019 and 2021 budgets. The funding was erased from the 2022 county budget.
Only Havey and Barnes attended the meeting. Both Barnes, who was the former manager of the airport, and Havey agreed to champion restoration of the airport funding.
“Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting even if they do not live in District IV," Havey said.
To reach District IV Legslators:
Gary R. Barnes at gary.barnes@alleganyco.gov or call (585) 296-3795. He is assigned to the standing committees for Planning and Economic Development, Public Safety, Public Works, and Resource Management.
Steven A. Havey at steven.havey@alleganyco.gov or call (585) 808-5418, County Office Building, Room 201, 7 Court St., Belmont. He is assigned to the standing committees for Personnel, Public Safety, Ways and Means, and Budget.
James M. Rumfelt at james.rumfelt@alleganyco.gov or call (607) 478-8455. He is assigned to the standing committees for Human Services, Personnel, Public Safety and Public Works.