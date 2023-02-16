BELMONT — The Allegany County Democratic Committee Tuesday delivered homemade cookies to approximately 1,000 “healthcare heroes” at Allegany County’s medical facilities for Valentine’s Day.

Healthcare workers received tokens of appreciation at Wellsville Manor, Manor Hills, Highland Park Rehabilitation, Jones Memorial Hospital and the Hart Comfort House in Wellsville as well as Cuba Memorial Hospital in Cuba and the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

 

