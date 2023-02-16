BELMONT — The Allegany County Democratic Committee Tuesday delivered homemade cookies to approximately 1,000 “healthcare heroes” at Allegany County’s medical facilities for Valentine’s Day.
Healthcare workers received tokens of appreciation at Wellsville Manor, Manor Hills, Highland Park Rehabilitation, Jones Memorial Hospital and the Hart Comfort House in Wellsville as well as Cuba Memorial Hospital in Cuba and the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
In the committee’s third year organizing this project, those involved do it to show support for local healthcare workers, let them know they are appreciated and thank them for the compassionate attention they give to the community members in their care.
More than 50 volunteers from all corners of the county baked and donated 160 dozen cookies, which were packed in individual bags at several locations around the county. Each bag had a tag that read, “To the unknown hero receiving this message: Thank you for all you do. We are very grateful! Allegany County Democratic Committee 2023.”
“Words can never fully express our appreciation, but we believe that cookies are able to say what words cannot,” said Martha Sabato, Committee Vice Chair and a key organizer for this project. “With this project, we recognize and honor the commitment and dedication of our local healthcare workers as they attend to our loved ones, our dearest friends and our neighbors.”