WELLSVILLE — Wind, rain and construction barricades couldn’t keep the Allegany County Democratic Committee from officially opening its 2020 election headquarters last week.
ACDC Chair Michael McCormick welcomed guests, saying “this headquarters in beautiful historic downtown Wellsville will serve us and the electorate well as we head into this incredibly important election. Our goal is 100% turnout among registered Democratic voters.”
County Democrats are on the ballot in several town and village contests. McCormick specifically mentioned the Democratic candidate for the area’s Assembly seat, Ross Scott, and the Democratic candidate for the state Senate seat, Frank Puglisi.
Scott, for more than 20 years, he has been a country lawyer dealing mostly with the lives, rights and problems of rural people. For the preceding 30 years, he had a career as a software engineer, communications engineer and high-technology consultant at all levels of government in areas of energy, environment, national security and foreign affairs.
Scott named specific areas of focus for his campaign to unseat Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda. He advocates maintaining strict standards for storage and disposal of nuclear waste at the state’s three power plants and at the West Valley Demonstration Project.
And his scientific background in epidemiology informs his position on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He welcomes inquiries from voters by phone at 607-478-8000 or by email at Ross.Scott.for.Assembly@gmail.com
The Democratic candidate for the state’s 23rd Congressional District, Tracy Mitrano, was introduced next. McCormick called her the “greatest candidate. She ran a beautiful campaign in 2018 and polling shows Tracy has an exceptionally good chance to win her election.”
Mitrano thanked the people of Wellsville and Allegany County who have supported her campaigns against the Republican incumbent, Rep. Tom Reed.
“In August of 2017, I predicted it would take two cycles to win this congressional seat,” she said. “Allegany County has been helping right at the forefront. You’re an amazing community. I am grateful for every moment, every dollar, and every ounce of sweat you’ve given to this effort.”
She mentioned polling showing voter preference for presidential candidate Joe Biden is neck and neck with Trump in the district, far different from the 15-point Republican advantage in 2016.
“This shows how Trump’s utter incompetence to establish a federal plan to get out ahead of this virus has played out, among his other failures,” Mitrano said. “My opponent is Donald Trump’s honorary reelection campaign chair for New York state. Do I need to explain any further about the connection of these two peas in a pod?”
The Alegany County Democratic election headquarters is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at 94 N. Main St. The phone number is (585) 610-4321, find them on Fcaebook and Twitter or email info@alleganycountydemocrats.org.