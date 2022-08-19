DAR anniversary

To recognize the 125th anniversary of the Catherine Schuyler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, some members dressed in period costumes. 

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

BELMONT — The Catherine Schuyler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its 125th anniversary Thursday with great fanfare.

The event, attended by dozens of members, was held at the Belmont Literary and Historical Society Free Library, which it has supported over the years and where the first meeting of the chapter took place.

Mary Adelia Chamberlain Ward

Mary Adelia Chamberlain Ward, Organizing Regent of the Catherine Schuyler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

