BELMONT — The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office reported the following grand jury indictments were recorded Wednesday:

  • Ayden B. Hendricks of Cuba was indicted on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted arson, both class D felonies’ and reckless endangerment of property, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 20 at the Palmer Opera House in Cuba.

Brian J. Learn of Bolivar was indicted on charges of assault of a police officer, a class C felony; and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident Jan. 12 in Bolivar.

  • Ryan D. McDonald of Genesee was indicted on charges of third-degree burglary, a class D felony; and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident Oct. 22 in the town of Genesee.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos