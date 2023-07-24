ANGELICA — The Allegany County Board of Legislators recognized a Friendship pharmacist and community leader as well as a longtime employee of the county during the board’s annual fair meeting last week.
The board convened its meeting at the Allegany County Fairgrounds during fair week and honored Jeffrey Marks and clerk of the board Brenda Rigby Riehle.
Marks has lived in Friendship with his family since 1970. As a youth, he attended Friendship Central School and graduated as salutatorian in 1985. In that year, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 719 and was selected as a Boys State representative for Friendship American Legion Post 1168.
After receiving his pharmacy degree in 1992, Marks returned to Friendship and purchased Friendship Pharmacy, a business he has owned and operated for nearly 30 years.
Marks is a five-time president of the Friendship Rotary Club, a Third-Degree Mason with the Free and Accepted Masons, a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 1168, and a member of the United Methodist Church of Friendship.
In addition to his local volunteer work, Marks has completed mission work with his daughter Amanda focused on vision health. Through their work, they have been able to provide hundreds of eyeglasses to those in need.
Marks thanked the assembled group, saying, “I’m happy to receive this award, totally unexpected. It’s not just me, it’s a mosaic of all the people around me: my parents, my family, the Rotary members that are here, and all my friends.”
Riehle has worked for 31 years for the county. A lifelong resident of the county and a graduate of Scio Central School, Alfred State College, and Houghton University, she began work for the county in 1992 as an account clerk typist with the Department of Health.
In 1994, she joined the office of the Clerk of the Board as a senior account clerk typist and was first appointed clerk of the board in 1998.
During her tenure, Riehle has served with six board chairmen: John W. Walchli Jr., Edgar Sherman, James G. Palmer, Curtis W. Crandall, Philip G. Stockin and W. Brooke Harris.
Attending the presentation was Crandall, who lauded Riehle’s accomplishments and noted her reputation for “integrity, quality of work, and attention to detail.” Regarding the more than 7,000 board resolutions she has managed during her career, Crandall said, “The ones that have been the most important and have had the biggest impact on Allegany County were the reappointments of Brenda Rigby Riehle as clerk of the board.”
Harris thanked Riehle for her efforts outside of her regular duties, including leadership in the Inter-County Association of Western New York, representation with the New York State Association of Counties Standing Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs, and as past president and continuing member of the New York State Association of Clerks of Legislative Boards.
Riehle thanked the assembled group. “I am truly humbled, but I want to say that any success is because of the people behind me: great family, supportive family and friends, and great co-workers. I’ve also had wonderful boards and chairmen to work with, so any success that I’ve had is because of all the support behind me.”
Other community members were also recognized for their contributions to the county:
• David Jennings, county fair president and long-time volunteer.
• 2023 fair dedication recipient Gary Harms, a 40-year volunteer and participant. Harms is best known for his antique chainsaw, tractor and farm implement restorations and is responsible for numerous construction, restoration and improvement projects around the fairgrounds.
• Tenderfoot Scouts Anthony Marra and Jacob Mechetti, Troop 736, in Angelica, who honored the assembly with the presentation of the colors. Both boys will be seventh-graders at Genesee Valley Central School in the fall.
• 4-H member honoree Brianna Morton, a passionate culinary expert and lead cook at this year’s 4-H “Snack Shack,” a National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society member. She plans to attend Niagara Community College in the fall to study culinary arts.
The legislature was joined by state Sens. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats; Assemblyman Joseph Giglio; former Congressman Joe Sempolinski and Jesse Prieto and Lee James, district representatives of U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-23rd. County elected officials present included Treasurer Terri Ross and Sheriff Scott Cicirello, who was joined by Undersheriff Walt Mackney.