BELMONT — Allegany County librarians met with the Board of Legislators April 12 to celebrate National Library Week. David A. Howe Public Library (Wellsville) Director Nic Gunning was joined by library directors Tina Dalton (Cuba), Karen Smith (Whitesville), and Southern Tier Library System Director Brian Hildreth and consultant Keturah Cappadonia to recognize the importance of libraries on Allegany County communities.
Gunning spoke to the attendees about the expanding services that libraries provide in rural areas.
“The role that libraries play in communities continues to get bigger and bigger as we try to meet people where they are, try to do new things, and try to be active partners in our communities,” Gunning said. “Libraries are some of the last places in communities that are free and open to everyone. We welcome everyone who comes in our door, and we work hard to meet their needs.”
County Board Chairman W. Brooke Harris issued a proclamation declaring April 23-29 as Library Week in Allegany County, and encouraged all residents to connect with their libraries either online or in person.
“The array of resources and services that our libraries provide is incredible,” he said. “They truly are the cornerstones of our rural communities. The Board of Legislators wishes to thank every library employee and volunteer for their hard work and dedication to Allegany County.”