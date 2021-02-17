BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health reported Wednesday it would not conduct a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week due to severe winter weather and a delayed shipment of the Moderna vaccine.
Health officials indicated a larger POD (point of distribution) clinic next week if the vaccine is available.
Second doses of vaccines will still be offered for those who are registered Friday at the County Building at 7 Court St. You must be pre-registered to attend the second-dose clinic.
The link to register for future COVID-19 vaccine PODs will be posted on the County web page located at www.alleganyco.com and clicking on “Vaccine Information.”
Future clinics are only open for individuals that are in Phase 1-B, according to the state’s guidelines. To see if you are eligible for the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic, again log onto the county website.
“Please remain patient as we are only able to vaccinate as many individuals as we have doses,” the county DOH said in a press release.
Residents who need assistance with registration due to lack of internet access may contact the DOH office at (585) 268-9250.
So far, the health department reports it has vaccinated 855 residents with one dose, while 317 residents have received second doses.
Meanwhile, the county reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the total for the pandemic to 2,857. There have been 2,700 recoveries and and a total of 80 deaths. There were 332 residents in quarantine Wednesday, up from 305 reported on Tuesday.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.2%, according to the listing by the state Department of Health on Wednesday. The figure was listed as 1.1% on Tuesday.
The Allegany County DOH will offer free rapid testing for the virus 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Scio school district bus garage.
County residents must register for the clinic by noon on Wednesday — register by going to www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic.
Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted Wednesday that New York state’s COVID-19 seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus declined for the 40th straight day.
The seven-day average was 3.66% Tuesday.
Twelve additional cases of the United Kingdom variant were identified state — 11 were in New York City and one in Broome County. To date, there have been 82 known cases of the UK variant in New York, the governor said.
“Even though we have been able to move forward with beginning our post-COVID recovery, all this progress could be canceled out if we don’t stay vigilant,” Cuomo said in a press statement. “While the state continues to get shots in the arms of as many New Yorkers as possible, everyone else should continue to keep their guard up and practice the safe behaviors we all know are critical in ultimately winning this war.”
Hospitalizations in the state continued to trend down, with 6,574 reported on Tuesday, down 46 from Monday and down 1,019 from the past week.
There were 1,273 patients (+2 from Monday) in ICUs across New York, with 854 intubed (-24).
There were 109 deaths reported Tuesday, increasing the state’s reported total to 37,440.