BELMONT — Genesee Valley Central School’s Work-Based Learning Program is on a mission to shape the future workforce by providing students with practical hands-on work experiences.
Local businesses in Allegany County are invited to join this initiative and contribute to the growth and development of our community’s youth.
The Work-Based Learning Program seeks to empower students in grades 9-12 with practical skills, adaptability, and confidence. By partnering with businesses from diverse industries, the program aims to offer students hands-on work experiences within professional settings that empower students with practical skills and the confidence needed to excel in their future careers.
During the 2022-23 school year, students from the program worked at 10 businesses throughout Allegany County, including East Wind Landscape Nursery, Alfred State College, Houghton University, Island Style Bar and Grill, and Giant Food Mart.
“When businesses partner with us in this program, they are investing in the future of our community,” said Kim Marciano, work-based learning coordinator at Genesee Valley. “We will provide hardworking and eager-to-learn students who will work at no cost to the business. And students benefit by learning new skills and gaining confidence in the workplace.”
For more information or to express interest in becoming a local business partner, contact Marciano at kmarciano@genvalley.org.