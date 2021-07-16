BELMONT — Agencies in Allegany County have sent out information to municipalities on opting out of allowing marijuana retailers by a Dec. 31 deadline.
Jonathan Chaffee of Partners for Prevention in Allegany County said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation March 31 that legalized adult use (21 and over) of cannabis in New York state. While there are no stores open to purchase adult-use cannabis, the possession and use of cannabis for adults is legal.
Chaffee said cities, towns and villages can opt out of allowing adult-use cannabis retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licenses from locating within their jurisdictions, even if they cannot opt out of adult-use legalization.
"If municipalities wish to enact a local opt-opt law for marijuana retailers or consumption sites they must do so by Dec. 31," Chaffee said, noting that if a municipality does not opt out by that date the municipality will be unable to opt out at a future date.
"However, at any time a municipality may opt back in to allow adult-use retail dispensaries and/or on-site consumption licenses, by repealing the local law which established the prohibition," Chaffee said.
He said studies have shown that 80% of California, 64% of Colorado, 79% of Michigan and 60% of Oregon municipalities opted out of allowing marijuana sales.
Due to what he called the short period that New York municipalities have to decide if they want to opt out, the Allegany Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Inc. (ACASA), the Allegany County Department of Health, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Partners for Prevention in Allegany County have sent a letter, resources and a model policy to all the towns and villages in Allegany County to guide them through the process.
Chaffee also said residents should be on the lookout for when their towns or villages hold discussions on the topic.
More information on the MRTA can be found at www.cannabis.ny.gov. Information on studies done in other states with legalized adult use of marijuana can be found at www.learnaboutsam.org.