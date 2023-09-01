The Allegany Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Inc. is celebrating its 50th year in service to Allegany County.
The agency was established in 1973 as an information and referral service for residents. Since then, the agency has grown into three primary areas of service: outpatient clinical services, prevention education and residential services.
Jonathan Chaffee, coalition coordinator for Partners for Prevention in Allegany County, said ACASA began to provide formalized counseling services in 1975. The need for these services continued to grow over the next few years and in the early 1980s the clinical services for Allegany Council received licensure by New York state for the provision of substance abuse counseling services.
Over the next 40 years Allegany Council’s clinical services continued to maintain its licensure from the state as a local treatment option.
Today, the county’s outpatient clinic provides multidisciplinary treatment to any person either referred or self-directed whose lives have been affected by alcohol and/or substance abuse. Chaffee said all its full-time counselors are licensed or certified by the state and are available to deliver a wide range of evidence-based services. The clinic also has a physician and nursing staff for the provision of medically assisted treatment for opioid and other substance abuse addiction.
Also added are state-certified peer advocates to the staff to help with outreach and engagement in the community.
Chaffee said the prevention program really began to grow in 1977. At this time the prevention education program began to start its outreach into schools to initiate prevention education programs for school teachers and other school personnel. The prevention education program has continued to grow over the years and continues to expand its scope of service.
The prevention program has grown to the point of providing New York state certified staff directly to the schools for the provision of evidence-based curriculum activities to 11 Allegany County school districts. This department also provides outreach to community agencies for prevention and education on Substance Abuse.
This service to Allegany County is spearheaded by PPAC, Chaffee said.
The residential division for the Allegany Council was established in 1986 with the Trapping Brook Halfway House in Wellsville. This community residence had a capacity of 15 beds to provide service for those individuals in recovery. The residential program continued to grow and in 1990 supportive living facilities were added to the continuum of care for Allegany Council.
Chaffee said the supportive living program provides a place for individuals who have successfully completed halfway house treatment to continue their recovery in a safe, sober environment. Currently, Allegany Council continues to provide both services and currently operates a 17-bed community residence along with eight supportive living beds in the community.
Chaffee said the Allegany Council is an active member of the Allegany County community-based providers and works closely with many of the local social service agencies directly or through local coalitions.
For more information, go to alleganycouncil.org or ppaccentral.org. Email at info@alleganycouncil.org or call the outpatient clinic at (585) 593-6738.