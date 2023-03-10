Patricia “Pat” Fogarty

Patricia “Pat” Fogarty (right) was recognized by Allegany County lawmakers this past week for her work with the county's public defender's office. At left is Public Defender J.R. Santana Carter.

 Provided

BELMONT — Patricia “Pat” Fogarty was recognized this week by the Allegany County Board of Legislators for her legal work on behalf of families and indigent defendants.

The board chairman, Brooke Harris, detailed Fogarty’s expansive contributions to her clients, her co-workers, and the community.

