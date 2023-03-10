BELMONT — Patricia “Pat” Fogarty was recognized this week by the Allegany County Board of Legislators for her legal work on behalf of families and indigent defendants.
The board chairman, Brooke Harris, detailed Fogarty’s expansive contributions to her clients, her co-workers, and the community.
“Since 1983, Ms. Fogarty has demonstrated great skill in all types of representation including in matters regarding custody, neglect, abuse defense, parole violations and the most challenging, violent felonies,” Harris said. “Ms. Fogarty’s value (to Allegany County) is extraordinary. She has consistently carried heavy caseloads, has always been willing to cover appearances for her colleagues, and has been instrumental in the training of new attorneys.”
Fogarty’s contributions extend far beyond her work in the public defender’s office. She has served with Catholic Charities of Buffalo since 2007, has served on the Allegany County Bar Association and the Grievance Committee of the Eighth Judicial District, and on the Boards of the Allegany County United Way, Southern Tier Travelling Teachers, the Education Foundation of Alfred, Inc., and Southern Tier Legal Services.
Fogarty currently chairs the Alfred State College Council. serving in that capacity since 2008.
Public Defender J.R. Santana Carter applauded Fogarty’s life-long commitment to service.
“When I hear and see all the things she’s involved with in the past and currently, I realize that while the law may be her passion, her true calling is service, service beyond the law,” Carter said. “The law has been a vessel that got her involved in so many organizations. Whenever asked, she always answers the call. ... I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of recognition.”