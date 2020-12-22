OLEAN — Every year, brothers Galvin and Talin Nugent of Allegany try to think of a different charity to help — and then purchase the needed goods and items from money they earn from doing chores around their house.
This year, Galvin, 14, and Talin, 12, students at Allegany-Limestone Central School District, purchased a load of food, winter accessories, baby booties and various sizes of socks for the Genesis House homeless shelter in Olean.
Their parents, Danielle and Gary Nugent, said they are proud of their sons mainly because the funds used for the supplies each year is from their own money.
“The boys try every year to do some kind of donation,” Danielle Nugent said. “They’ve bought toys for Toys for Tots or one of the local (charities) from around here. This year when I asked them what they wanted to do, they said they wanted to help Genesis House.”
She said the money they’ve accrued from their chores was their source of funds to buy the items that they purchased last week.
“They’re good boys,” she added. “We try to keep them good.”
Nugent said when she dropped off the items at Genesis House, the staff was very appreciative of items that included various boxes of cereals, boxes of pasta, canned vegetables as well as neck scarves, children’s stocking hats, ear muffs, adult and children’s gloves, mittens, baby booties, and men’s, women’s and children’s socks.
She said her sons started at very young ages helping various charities.
“When (Galvin) was 4, he started raising money for the March of Dimes,” she remarked. “He (and his brother) raised over $28,000 for the March of Dimes in the last 10 years.”
The boys also volunteered to ring the bell for the Olean Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign this year to help out at a time when the ministry is in desperate need of volunteers.
Galvin said he enjoys helping charitable causes because he “just enjoys helping, it’s just the feeling from it.
“Why did the world say that I get to have all that I have, and why shouldn’t we help the people who are less fortunate and have less,” Galvin questioned.
He admitted that it was fun picking out the different types of items that were donated to the homeless at the shelter.
“And it was fun to pick out the different socks and different hats — and cereals that we would be willing to eat,” he added.
Deb Westcott, executive director of Genesis House, said the boys’ donation was totally unexpected and a wonderful surprise for staff and residents.
“You know, it’s so refreshing when the children get involved,” Westcott commented. “When it’s a child (who donates) it’s a wonderful thing.”