WELLSVILLE — It wasn’t the largest-ever event, but the first Joanne Allen and Adam Gayhart Poetry Slam counts as a success for the Allegany Arts Association.
There were just three poets contesting for the prizes sponsored by the AAA, but they came from as far away as Bradford, Pa., and Belfast for the chance to recite their original works.
“We know that events are opening up slowly, and we didn’t expect a large turn out,” said the organizer of the event.
The Slam offered four levels of prizes — first for $50, second for $25 and third place for $15, and honorable mention.
The top winner Thursday night in the Monday Club Room at the David A. Howe Public Library was Daniel Fox of Belfast. His lengthy ode “Road Trippin’” was about a lifetime journey across the United States.
Fox has competed in the event, formerly the Adam Gayhart Memorial Poetry Slam, and originally the Allegany Arts Association Poetry Slam, several times and earned first place in 2018.
He thanked the AAA board members for bringing the event, last held in 2018, back.
The second place winner was Wellsville’s Christopher Clow, who entered two poems, “Hopes, Dreams and Wishes” and “The Seeker” which garnered the second most votes. Clow has also been a frequent contestant in the Poetry Slam. He won the event in 2008 and 2010.
The third-place winner was Donald Neal who drove from Bradford to read his poem, “Translation of My Soul.” In his 80s, Neal has previously entered the event and he said he was pleased that the AAA brought it back.
The Poetry Slam originated with Allen, who started it in 2007 to showcase area poets and provide them with recognition from the community. She was a long-time member of the AAA and the former editor of the organization’s newsletter. When Gayhart, who attended most of the events, passed away in 2017 she moved to change the name in his honor the following year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no AAA Poetry Slams were held in 2019. 2020, or 2021. Allen passed away in 2020. When the idea to host the Poetry Slam came up this year, it was decided to add Allen’s name to the title because of the number of years she worked to organize it.
As for the low turnout, Allegany Arts Association President Sheila Kalkbrenner noted, “It’s going to be slow going as everyone tries to resume activities.”
The organizer commented, “We may have had a low turnout, but you wouldn’t know it by the caliber of the poetry that was offered.”