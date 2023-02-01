Alle-Catt Wind Energy has filed to modify its certificate for its proposed 340-megawatt wind farm across four northern towns in Cattaraugus and Allegany County and Arcade in Wyoming County.
The filing was among 42 presented to the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment on Monday and has kept wind farm opponents poring over hundreds of pages of information contained in the application by Invenergy, the parent company of Alle-Catt Wind Energy.
Opponents of the wind farm were not surprised to see Alle-Catt proposing a one-third reduction in the number of turbines from 116 to 83, but were surprised that larger turbines being proposed at 591 feet will not exceed local towns’ 600-foot height limit.
On Saturday, opponents distributed a graphic that showed 800-foot turbines in comparison to the 600-foot height that is included in local laws. In order to have fewer turbines, Alle-Catt would have to use a more powerful model that would require longer blades and higher towers and blade tip to ground.
“Alle-Catt will be a 340-megawatt wind energy generation facility built with a permitted turbine height of 591 feet,” said Sean Perry, Alle-Catt Wind project developer. “In addition to generating enough electricity to power 134,000 homes, Alle-Catt Wind will support 400 good-paying construction jobs and contribute to a healthier economy through $9.1 million in local economic activity every year.”
Alle-Catt is also proposing to shift the location of seven of the remaining 83 towers between 33 and 86 feet for a variety of reasons to accommodate landowner concerns, optimize site constructibility and further minimize and avoid wetlands and stream impacts.
The number of turbines would decrease from 21 to 14 in Farmersville, 36 to 24 Centerville 33 to 27 in Freedom and 13 to 8 in Rushford. In Arcade, the number of turbines would drop from 13 to 10.
In another response to state Department of Environmental Conservation concerns over potential bird, bat and eagle deaths from the fast-moving turbine blades, Alle-Catt will install state-of-the-art video systems mounted on 98.5-foot towers to detect bald and golden eagles to avoid collisions with a turbine blade.
There are seven locations in the town of Freedom that are within 2 miles of a known bald eagle’s nest, where IdentiFlight system video cameras would be mounted on towers to help avoid the collisions.
Alle-Catt has received an extension until May 23 to complete studies on the northern long-eared bat habitat in the modified footprint of the wind farm.
The wind farm will also incorporate technology to detect approaching aircraft so navigation warning lights can be switched on automatically.
In its amended application to decrease the number of turbines by one-third, Alle-Catt also noted a corresponding number of reductions in impact over the plan previously certified by the Siting Commission, including 30 miles of access roads, not 40 miles, and 82 miles of underground collection lines, not 99 miles, a 17.8% reduction.
Alle-Catt also said most area residents who can see a shadow flicker from the spinning blades will remain under the goal of 30 hours of flicker a year. About 13% will exceed that goal under the modified plan.
Of the 220 receptors that would be receiving flicker above the 30-hour goal, 80 are on property of project participants. The company said about 104 of those 220 residences would not be subject to flicker due to vegetative screening.
Overall, Alle-Catt said the modified plan reduces from the number of residences subject to flicker above 30 hours a year by about one-third.
Alle-Catt said in its application for modification that mitigation could include shutting down some wind turbine generators to limit flicker and additional vegetative plantings.
Fewer turbines also mean they will be visible from fewer locations — about 21.5 fewer square miles. It will also mean reduced temporary and permanent impacts to streams and wetlands than the certified plan.
The two turbine models listed in the application are the GE 4.8-158 model and Vestas V150-4.5. Each has a blade diameter of 158 meters. The Vestas are louder on a dBA basis, but the GE is louder at low frequencies. Some noise reduction would be needed to meet the goal of 35 dBA, according to the application.
Opponents are likely to argue that the modifications to the certified plan proposed by Invenergy are significant and that a hearing on the issues is in order.
Invenergy must also win approval for a 10-mile transmission line from the town of Freedom to a National Grid substation in Yorkshire to get the electricity to the grid.
Last week, Alle-Catt filed a joint application with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a Clean Water Act permit for the transmission line.
Cattaraugus County remains opposed to the wind farm and is opposing it before the Siting Board.
On Jan. 9, Alle-Catt submitted a request to the Siting Board for a Clean Water Act Water Quality Certificate for the modified wind farm.
Invenergy received a certificate for the wind farm with conditions from the Siting Board on June 3, 2020.