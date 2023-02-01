Aller-Catt 'modifies' wind farm application for fewer turbines

A wind turbine stands in the Stockbridge hills with others in the distance in Madison County in Central New York in this May 29, 2021 photo.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

Alle-Catt Wind Energy has filed to modify its certificate for its proposed 340-megawatt wind farm across four northern towns in Cattaraugus and Allegany County and Arcade in Wyoming County.

The filing was among 42 presented to the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment on Monday and has kept wind farm opponents poring over hundreds of pages of information contained in the application by Invenergy, the parent company of Alle-Catt Wind Energy.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social