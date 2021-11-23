All Gift Tree families adopted, pick-up day Dec. 10
OLEAN — As of Sunday, all 68 families in the annual Gift Tree program have been adopted, announced coordinator Julie Hall, Interfaith Caregivers executive director.
This year’s Gift Tree drop-off/pick-up location will be at the Creekside Chapel, 2523 Five Mile Road, Allegany.
Gift drop-off days will be Dec. 8 and 9. Agencies will be assigned pick-up times.
Gift pick-up is scheduled for Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Families can pick up their gifts or designate someone to pick them up for them.
Donations may also be mailed to the program, care of the Gift Tree Fund at Interfaith Caregivers, PO Box 319, Olean, NY 14760 or online at www.interfaithcaregiversinc.org.
In addition to adopting a family, program volunteers and donors can also sign up or make a monetary donation for the program by calling (716) 372-6283 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or visiting the website.