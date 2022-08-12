Alfred University grant

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (second from left) announced Friday that Alfred University would receive a $4 million grant for ceramics research with the U.S. Army. Gabrielle Gaustad (left) is dean of the Inamori School of Engineering at Alfred; Scott Misture (second from right) is Inamori Professor of Materials Science and Engineering. At right is Alfred University President Mark Zupan.

ALFRED — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was at Alfred University Friday to announce a $4 million federal grant for the development of ceramic materials that can survive the white-hot heat of extreme speeds.

Alfred University will partner with the U.S. Army in the project.

