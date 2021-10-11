ALFRED — Recent drinking water quality monitoring conducted by Alfred University has found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in Kenyon, Davis and Shults halls and the Brick.
University officials are concerned about the health of its residents because lead can cause serious health problems if too much enters the body from drinking water or other sources, especially for pregnant women and children 6 years and younger.
Mark Whitehouse, Alfred’s director of communications, said the university recently began routine on-campus samplings of drinking water following the transfer of responsibility for maintenance of the water infrastructure from the village of Alfred. The first routine sampling occurred in December and all sample results were below applicable regulatory limits.
Whitehouse said the second sampling occurred in June, approximately 35 days after the buildings were vacated for the summer break. The amount of time that water sits unused can impact sample results. Of the 20 samples taken, five exceeded the action level for public water supplies of 15 parts per billion (ppb).
Accordingly, Whitehouse said, in an effort to evaluate whether the samples from June were impacted by the water sitting unused, the university has already collected new samples at all 20 locations. Each of the 20 new sample results was below the 15ppb limit
Whitehouse said the university is retesting water samples and ongoing monitoring will be performed on the cycles prescribed by the Allegany County Department of Health.