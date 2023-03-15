Alfred University
Alfred University's Hall of Glass Science.

 
 Alfred University

ALFRED — Alfred University, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and U.S.-based company Silica-X, is studying ways to develop a concrete fortified with waste glass particles that would stand up to marine environments better than traditional cement material.

Silica-X, a company specializing in experimental glass, plans to place slabs made of concrete like that fashioned by ancient Romans and place them in the ocean to test the material’s durability. Structures — such as sea walls and bridges — made from Roman concrete have been shown to withstand seawater erosion, lasting for several centuries.

