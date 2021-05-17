ALFRED — Alfred University awarded 350 degrees during commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2021, which were held virtually on Saturday.
Soledad O’Brien, award-winning television journalist, delivered the keynote address.
“We are here to celebrate Alfred University’s Class of 2021: your commitment to our intersection, your accomplishments at our intersection, your prospects going forward from our intersection,” Mark Zupan, Alfred University president, commented.
Zupan introduced Alfred University Board of Trustees Chair Greg Connors, and talked of the crucial part the board played in helping the University through the challenges of the last year.
“The Board has played a pivotal role, especially during this challenging COVID time. They have helped us navigate and build a brighter future,” Zupan said.
In offering his congratulations to the Class of 2021, Connors remarked, “This is a celebration of all your hard work, all your perseverance, and everything you’ve had to overcome in these unprecedented times and circumstances. We could not be more proud of you.”
O’Brien, formerly of NBC and CNN, hosts and produces the Sunday morning political show, "Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien" and reports for HBO’s Real Sports. She is founder and CEO of Soledad O’Brien Productions, a documentary production company dedicated to producing empowering untold stories that take a challenging look at often divisive issues of race, class, wealth, opportunity, poverty and personal stories.
After urging graduates to acknowledge and thank “the people who made this tremendous achievement possible” — family, friends, mentors — O’Brien told them to congratulate themselves.
“You have distinguished yourselves during a very tough time. You reached high and today you walk away with a lifelong prize: a college degree from a top school. You deserve to be very, very proud.”
O’Brien lauded graduates for the perseverance they showed in accomplishing their academic goals during a uniquely difficult period in our nation’s history.
“I don’t think any of us could have foreseen a total shutdown of our country — millions of people seriously ill, hundreds of thousands who did not survive, an economy damaged, and entire industries brought to heel," she said. "Never would you have imagined yourselves sitting in front of a computer to go to school, donning a mask, staying indoors, staying away from your friends."
O’Brien reminded graduates that will not be defined by the challenges they faced, but what they will do with the opportunities that will come, and how they will use those opportunities to affect positive change and help others.
“I hoped you learned one thing during this challenging time that will propel you through the next stage of life: that life is not just what this country gives you or offers you, it’s about what you do with that gift and how you use that gift to inspire others around you,” she said.
Alfred awarded 280 baccalaureate degrees, 69 master’s degrees and one doctoral degree to graduates who completed their degree requirements in May 2021. The University had already conferred 96 baccalaureate degrees, 18 master’s degrees, and six doctoral degrees to August 2020, December 2020, and 2021 Allen Term (January) graduates.