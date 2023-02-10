Alfred as a college town

Alfred is the No. 1 college town, according to a Washington Post analysis of U.S. Census data regarding the ratio of students to local residents.

 Alfred State College

Home to Alfred State College and Alfred University, Alfred is ranked No. 1 in a nationwide survey to determine the Ultimate College Town.

Washington Post reporter Andrew Van Dam found the top college town by ranking 150 U.S. Census urban areas with the largest share of college students. Urban areas follow population-density patterns, not municipal boundaries.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social