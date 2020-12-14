ALFRED — Applied learning abounds at Alfred State College, with students gaining knowledge and skills through hands-on, real-world projects.
A prime example of this is the college’s autobody wreck/rebuild program.
Students in the college's autobody repair major enhance their skill sets by fixing wrecked vehicles, and also gain insight into what it’s like to work inside a live collision shop. While students were previously responsible for providing their own vehicles to work on, the vehicles are now secured through funding provided by the Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc., a private foundation dedicated to improving the Alfred State community through the support of educational programs.
CJ Tremper, automotive trades instructor, said the Ed Foundation possesses a New York state automobile dealer’s license that allows the college to purchase wrecked cars from auto-salvage auctions — the vehicles are then used for hands-on projects. The foundation covers the cost of purchasing these cars and also any parts or materials that are needed to bring them back to pre-accident condition.
“This is a huge advantage because now our students have the opportunity to work on rust-free, late-model vehicles without having to spend any money out of their pocket,” Tremper said. “With these cars being quality projects to start with, it also makes the students step up their skills because the end result needs to be very high quality, just as it will be expected of them in the real world.”
Tremper said work may range from minor repairs on hoods and fenders to major repairs to the structure of the vehicles. The program covers everything from basic bolt-on-panel replacement and electrical system repairs to steering/suspension work and heating/cooling/air conditioning work.
“We try to acquire a car that has an appropriate amount of damage so that the students can actually apply in the lab what they had previously learned in the classroom setting,” Tremper said. “This allows us the opportunity to revisit some topics and do a little refresher course as the students actually perform the repairs to the vehicle."
Once the cars are completed, they are sold through a sealed bid process. The college calculates the total cost of the project and places a minimum price on the vehicle, then makes this information available to the campus population.
“Students, faculty, and staff then have the ability to bid on the car for whatever price they feel is fair,” Tremper said. “The money from the sale goes back to the Ed Foundation for purchase of more project cars.”
The most recently completed vehicle was a 2016 Chevy Cruze, which needed a new quarter panel, trunk floor and a partial frame rail, as well as a complete rear body panel replacement.
Tremper said the wreck/rebuild program is “exactly what our students need in order to see how vehicles are fixed in collision shops across the country on a daily basis.”