Training with the Bills

Alfred State sport management students are shown at Highmark Stadium after their training session with the Buffalo Bills.

 Alfred State College

ALFRED — Alfred State sport management students have the opportunity to be part of the Buffalo Bills' 2022 season: Thirty students are serving as ticket takers and ushers at home games.

Brandon Harrison, assistant professor of sport management, is excited about the partnership.

