ALFRED — Alfred State sport management students have the opportunity to be part of the Buffalo Bills' 2022 season: Thirty students are serving as ticket takers and ushers at home games.
Brandon Harrison, assistant professor of sport management, is excited about the partnership.
“I am extremely grateful for the relationship our program has developed with the Buffalo Bills," he said. "This opportunity gives our students valuable work experience that will help prepare them to work in the sport industry following graduation.”
The students along with Harrison, Assistant Professor Tony Aquilina and Coordinator of Campus Recreation Brooke Scianna attended a training session prior to the start of the season and started their paid opportunity at the home opener Monday when the Bills hosted the Tennessee Titans.
“In reports from the home opener, various students were able to think critically and effectively problem-solve to ensure a high-level customer service," Harrison said. "The night went incredible in every sense of the word, capped by the fantastic play on the field.”
The Bills crushed the Titans, 41-7.
Aquilina added, “The Buffalo Bills guest relations team has been outstanding throughout this process, and we look forward to continuing to expand this opportunity in future years to more students on campus, and ultimately lead to internship and entry level experiences for our students.”
Alfred State offers both associate and bachelor's degrees in sport management.