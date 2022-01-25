WELLSVILLE — As Alfred State nears completion of its 58th house on Meservy Hill, it looks to sites in the village for its future.
Jeff Stevens, dean of the college's School of Applied Technology in Wellsville, approached the village board Monday night with a plan for the future that will impact local housing. Along with his was George Goetschius, president of the Alfred Educational Foundation, and Jeff Ashlive of Mossien Associates architectural firm of Rochester.
The trio presented a plan for the future of its students that involves building 14 housing units in the village and town. The proposed site is between the Trapping Brook Road and the Proctor Road on land that is located in both the village and town.
Stevens explained that the school is nearing the end of its almost 25-year building project located on Meservy Hill. Next year the program is due to complete a 58th home. The homes are upscale residences, each located on 3 acres, and once completed by students in the Building and Trades curriculum are sold to the public.
“We’re looking toward the future of our students,” Stevens explained, noting that the project of students doing a complete home-building project has been a staple at the school for more than 50 years. It started in Riverview Heights in Stannards.
While a site in the village and town is under consideration for a new building project, Stevens said that it is just one of many that they are considering. The project will require input and help from both the village and town governments, he said.
The majority of the new project is to be constructed on vacant land that was once owned by the town, located behind the apartment building of Trapping Brook and between Trapping Brook and Proctor Road. Fourteen buildings are planned with two housing units, complete with garage in each structure.
“These units will be something smaller and scaled back for one or two people,” Stevens said, explaining that the homes will be geared for retired or empty nesters or individuals who just want to scale down and not deal with the maintenance of a larger home. The proposed units will be three bedroom or two bedrooms and a den.
“We’re doing our research on the needs of the housing market, but we need to think of the needs of our students,” he said. The proposed project is expected to take several years; students have routinely completed a house per year at the Meservy Hill project.
He went on to explain that coming before the village board was precipitated by the fact that the first four units will be constructed within the village, while the remaining 10 will be located in the town. The village’s water, electric and sewer services will also need to be discussed.
“We’re looking for input from the village board,” Stevens said, adding that they will be attending the next town board meeting to present the same proposal.
Mayor Randy Shayler commented, “We’re willing to support this project any way we can short of paying for it. ... As we get an older population this is the kind of development we need.”