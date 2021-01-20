ALFRED — Alfred State is remembering the life of longtime supporter and friend of the college, Jon Shay, a well-known area humanitarian and businessman who passed away Monday at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.
“Alfred State is deeply saddened by the loss of Jon Shay, who has long been a strong supporter of our college,” Dr. Skip Sullivan, Alfred State’s president, said Wednesday. “Just last year, thanks to his generosity, we were able to open The Shay Family Athletic Hall of Fame, which will serve as a permanent tribute to both Pioneer Excellence and the Shay family.”
Sullivan said the college flag will be lowered to half-staff for the rest of the week in honor of Shay.
“Those of us here at Alfred State are saddened by Jon’s passing and we extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to his friends and loved ones.”
Shay was a strong supporter of commerce and community in Allegany and Livingston counties. He was a member of the Alfred State President’s Society and the Alfred State Development Fund Board.
His contribution to Alfred State’s Major Gifts Campaign resulted in The Shay Family Athletic Hall of Fame, which is located in the Orvis Activities Center and is the home for the 88 individuals and 10 teams that have been honored in the past.
After graduating from Dansville High School in 1960, Shay quickly became involved in the family trucking business, Shay’s Service. He remained in an ownership role of Shay’s and other family corporations until 2012.
Over more than 50 years, Shay oversaw the growth of existing family businesses with his brother, Tim, and father, Harold. He was an integral part of the creation and expansion Main Tire Exchange, HASCO Realty and Dansville Mini-Storage. He was also a president of the New York State Motor Truck Association.
Shay and his wife, Linda, were married in 1963 and had three daughters, Kelly, who graduated from Alfred State in 1985; Kristine, an Alfred State admissions counselor from 1990-99; and Nicole.
He served on numerous boards and community organizations in Danville and Livingston County.