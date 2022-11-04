ALFRED — The Alfred State College University Police are teaming up with the ASC Athletic Department and the Alfred Fire Department to participate in the 3,000 pushup challenge.
On Wednesday at 5:20 p.m., members of these three groups will meet at Pioneer Stadium to do pushups to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The pushup challenge is one of multiple monthly Facebook challenges that St. Jude puts on to raise funds. Donations from fundraisers like this ensure families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.