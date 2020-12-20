ALFRED — The Nursing Department at Alfred State College recognizes and thanks the healthcare facilities that continued to support the department and its students this past semester, particularly in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During the fall 2020 semester, several healthcare facilities provided valuable clinical experiences to ASC nursing students, including: Olean General Hospital, Jones Memorial Hospital (Wellsville), Cuba Memorial Hospital, Highland Rehabilitation Center (Wellsville), Steuben Centers (Bath), St. James Hospital (Hornell), Guthrie Hospital (Corning), Noyes Hospital (Dansville) and Unity Hospital (Rochester).
To show their gratitude to these facilities and their employees, students from the Hope for Health Club created and sent thank you letters. Led by assistant professor Tara Histed and lecturer Jennifer Ross as faculty advisers and Jessica Sedore as club president, the Hope for Health Club provides health-related services to its communities.
ASC nursing faculty and staff also expressed their appreciation for these facilities and their employees. Speaking about Olean General, associate professor Laurie Dunn noted that the clinical students and faculty at Alfred State appreciate what the facility has to offer.
“The units and rotations provide a variety of positive learning opportunities,” Dunn said. “We appreciate the support and guidance from nurses, administration, providers, and medical staff. Thank you for this ongoing opportunity.”