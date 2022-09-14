Alfred State tuition initiative

Alfred State College has launched a new initiative, Free Tuition Plus.

 Alfred State College

ALFRED — Alfred State College is offering free applications and more for prospective students with a new initiative called Free Tuition Plus.

Just this week, ASC earned placement as the No. 2 SUNY for Social Mobility in the U.S. News Northern Regional College rankings. By seeking every dollar available through Excelsior, TAP and Pell Grants, the college helps students achieve their dream of a college degree. Seventy-seven percent of first-time, full-time newly enrolled students this last year were eligible for all tuition costs to be paid for them at Alfred State.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social