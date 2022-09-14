ALFRED — Alfred State College is offering free applications and more for prospective students with a new initiative called Free Tuition Plus.
Just this week, ASC earned placement as the No. 2 SUNY for Social Mobility in the U.S. News Northern Regional College rankings. By seeking every dollar available through Excelsior, TAP and Pell Grants, the college helps students achieve their dream of a college degree. Seventy-seven percent of first-time, full-time newly enrolled students this last year were eligible for all tuition costs to be paid for them at Alfred State.
Vice President for Enrollment Management Betsy Penrose believes this is a "terrific opportunity" for prospective students to gain a high-quality education that provides a tremendous value.
“We prepare students with hands-on learning so they can master real-world skills to launch their career," she said. "This program allows students to apply for free and learn about the wealth of financial aid and scholarship opportunities at ASC. We want them to recognize we are the best college choice and best for their budget.”
ASC can cut costs now while preparing students to launch a rewarding and good-paying career. Tuition Free Plus offers student support in several ways:
• Tuition-Free ASC: The majority of incoming students don’t have to pay a penny for their tuition. Family income data determines the amount of aid from state and federal resources.
• Free Tuition Plus Scholarships: Applicants to Alfred State are eligible for up to $20,000 in merit-based awards over four years. These scholarships recognize and reward student accomplishments to encourage high achievers to enroll.
• Free Application: Alfred State has secured funding to cover the cost of applications for everyone until Nov. 1.
• Free Financial Aid Advice: Once a student is accepted, Alfred State’s financial aid team will create a free financial aid plan for the applicant and their family. This personalized report is based on the applicant’s FAFSA information to identify all aid and scholarships available.