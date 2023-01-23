Alfred State College

Alfred State assistant nursing professor Tara Histed (at right) explains the function of one of the simulation labs in which students receive hands-on instruction.

 Alfred State College

ALFRED — Alfred State College hosted a forum that focused on enhancing the healthcare workforce in the region with administrators from St. James, Noyes and Jones Memorial hospitals learning more about the educational opportunities available at the college.

Department chairs from nursing, physical and life sciences and allied health outlined the opportunities available at Alfred State. Details about the recently announced partnership between Alfred State and the University at Buffalo that allows students to stay in the Southern Tier while pursuing an Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner (AGNP) Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree were outlined as well.

