Alfred State hosts Black student business showcase

ALFRED — The Alfred State Cultural Life Center recently hosted a Black student business showcase in the Student Leadership Center.
Six student businesses attended the event with over 100 students attending the event.
The event was organized by Cultural Life Center intern Victoria Lora who worked with students of color that owned businesses and invited them to showcase their clothing or services.
Lora said she wanted to empower and show love and support to students of color.
“Creating this black owned business showcase brought a touch of diversity to a rural area where diversity is scarce,” she said. “My hopes were to help promote the business ran by students of color and introduce the college community to the variety of talent.”
Student businesses included: Heat of the Streets (Briscoe Toure), Pookie Films (Donte Jones), Starve to Strive (Pablo Nunez), Hunter Stylez (Steph Hunter), Trap Fashion (Amon Caldwell) and Drip n Denim (Danayia Sullivan).