ALFRED — Alfred State College will host the third annual Allegany County Startup Collegiate Pitch Competition on April 1.
Twelve teams, including five from Alfred State, have registered to compete. The event will be held in Engineering Building room 215.
The Eco Guys, Inc., Alfred State students Zackary Martin and David Benson, took home the first place prize last year.
To help cultivate the next “AHA!” moment, IncubatorWorks’ sponsors a collegiate competition each year with students from Allegany County’s three institutions of higher education — Alfred University, Houghton University and Alfred State. The event will be streaming live on Alfred State College’s YouTube page from 1 to 4 p.m.
The teams of students have been working hard to identify a business need in the area and how they would solve a problem for their customer and turn that into a viable business. Students have had the guidance of knowledgeable industry and academic mentors along the way.
The public is invited to participate in this live-streamed event by voting for your favorite team while watching it on YouTube.
The mission of this competition is to cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit of our college students while helping solve some of the challenges of the area and develop small businesses. The goal is also to engage and encourage young professionals to stay in Allegany County or the surrounding areas after graduation.
Email kbarres@incworks.org or call (312) 799-1839 for more information.
The competition is put on by a committee of partners from Alfred University, Houghton University, Alfred State College, IncubatorWorks, Allegany County, Western NY Wilds, the ACCORD Corporation, and the Western New York Incubator Network.
The Center for Advanced Ceramic Technology (CACT) at Alfred University and Sealing Devices Inc. with the School of Business for Alfred University are also event sponsors.