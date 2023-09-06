ALFRED — Alfred State has established the Office of Extended Learning, Innovation, and Teaching Excellence (ELITE). The new office, led by director Danyelle O’Brien, incorporates the Center for Online Learning, the Center for Extended Learning, and the newly established Center for Innovation and Teaching Excellence.
The Center for Online Learning will continue to be the resource for students and faculty learning and teaching in programs that are delivered primarily online. Alfred State’s online programs primarily serve an adult working population of learners and support is tailored to their needs to help achieve academic success. The Center is staffed with an Instructional Designer Ron Good, Online Academic Advisor Jeremy Howard, Online Success Coach Christy Schmitt, and Online Assistant for Strategic Partnerships Judy Rose. The office is currently conducting a search for a Software Trainer.
The Center for Extended Learning, formerly the Center for Community Education and Training (CCET), focuses on non-traditional, non-matriculated student advisement, business and industry training, noncredit community training, high school programs, summer and winter school sessions, the Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor (CASAC) and Certified Prevention Professional (CPP) programs, and the Police Academy.
Assistant Director Tammy Edwards is excited to be collaborating on micro-credential projects, one of the newest programs developing in the Center for Extended Learning. ASC is working with industry leaders in establishing workforce development programs that will be available for upskilling career opportunities. The new micro-credentials are aligned with Chancellor King’s initiatives around micro-credentials and pathways from SUNY EOCs.
The newly established Center for Innovation and Teaching Excellence (CITE), led by Associate Director Deepa Deshpande, PhD, serves Alfred State faculty by providing resources to cultivate the use of innovative methods in the classroom to meet the needs of today’s college students. The CITE is a welcoming space for faculty to engage in interdisciplinary discussions, share teaching strategies, and participate in formal communities of practice around teaching and learning.
Establishment of the CITE was an initiative ASC President Steve Mauro supported early on in his presidency after listening to feedback from faculty across campus. “We pride ourselves for providing a hands-on high quality learning environment for our students. To be able to extend that to our faculty and staff through CITE seemed like a natural extension.”
“ELITE will provide the necessary infrastructure and resources to strengthen and expand our adult and online learning opportunities for both current and future students and our community at large,” commented Vice President for Academic Affairs Carrie Cokely, PhD. “As we continue to promote applied learning, engaging pedagogy, and student success, the Center for Innovation and Teaching Excellence will provide ongoing programming to further the professional development of our excellent faculty on all three campuses.”
The ELITE offices are located on the ground floor of EJ Brown.