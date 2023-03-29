ALFRED — Alfred State was one of 258 campuses in the nation to be named a Voter Friendly Campus by Fair Election Center’s Campus Vote Project and NASPA-Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.
The initiative recognizes institutions that have planned and implemented practices that encourage their students to register and vote in the 2022 elections and in coming years.
The mission of the 2023 Voter Friendly Campus designation is to bolster colleges and universities’ efforts to help students overcome barriers to participating in the political process — every year, not just during years featuring federal elections. Alfred State was evaluated based on a written plan for how we planned to register, educate, and turnout student voters in 2022, how we facilitated voter engagement efforts on our campus, and a final analysis of our efforts.
Cyan Corwine, the college's director of global engagement and civic wellbeing, called the designation "an extension of Alfred State’s focus on preparing students for successfully career and purposeful lives."
Institutions designated Voter Friendly Campuses represent a wide range of two-year, four-year, public, private, rural, and urban campuses, collectively serving more than 3.5 million students.