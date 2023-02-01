Alfred State design team

The Alfred State design-build team earned first place at the Associated Schools of Construction Region 1 Student Competition. Members of the team are (front, from left) Colin Thompson, JoAnna Musacchio, Alex Vaquero, (back, from left) John Snyder, Connor Weihoneig and Juan Perez.

 Alfred State College

ALFRED — Alfred State placed first in the design-build division in the Associated Schools of Construction Region 1 Student Competition held recently in Albany.

The design-build category was one of four divisions (pre-construction, commercial, and heavy-civil) at the event. Alfred State took the top spot ahead of Farmingdale State College and Roger Williams University. ASC also had a strong showing in the commercial division.

