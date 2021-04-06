ALFRED — Alfred State College (ASC) and Syracuse University recently finalized several articulation agreements providing ASC graduates a smooth path into one of six Syracuse graduate programs in the Martin J. Whitman School of Management.
Whitman graduate programs included in the agreements include the MBA, M.S. in Business Analytics, M.S. in Entrepreneurship, M.S. in Finance, M.S. in Marketing, and the M.S. in Supply Chain Management.
Alfred State Business Department Chair Susan Gorman said, “Alfred State College’s Business Department is excited about this collaboration with Syracuse University as it opens up a gateway of academic, employment, and networking pathways for students. New York State offers many advantages through exchanges within the SUNY system and private institutions. It’s knowing about these partnerships that lead students to stay in New York longer to complete higher-level degrees and obtain good-paying jobs.”
Danielle Green, an assistant professor in Alfred State’s Business Department, said, “We are very much looking forward to working with the Whitman School of Management to open new possibilities for our graduates and alumni. The partnership with Syracuse University will open up new opportunities for us to assist our business students looking to continue their education effortlessly at a highly-reputable institution.”
Current Alfred State students and alumni with a GPA of at least a 3.0 and a GMAT score of at least 600 will be admitted, provided they are/were in good standing overall in their undergraduate program. Applicants to the programs will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship ($25,000 for the MBA program) and are eligible for additional awards.
Alfred State College and the Whitman School will host an informational webinar on Wednesday, April 14 at 3 p.m. Alfred State students and alumni interested in participating should register online at: