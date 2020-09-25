ALFRED — Alfred State College cultivates a culture of changing lives and futures for the better, from providing scholarships to offering in-demand programs.
In order to make an even greater impact on its students, donors, and campus, the college in starting a major gifts campaign with the goal of raising $8 million.
“Great care has been taken to enhance our commitment to the college’s mission, vision, core values, and strategic plan, and we are excited about our future,” said Dr. Skip Sullivan, Alfred State’s president. “In essence, our goal with the ... campaign is to be a life changer. We want to change the lives of our students, our campus, and our donors.”
Major gifts officer Jay Wilder said “smart, sophisticated donors, especially foundations,” want to invest where their dollars will have significant impact. He said Alfred State is in the top 5% of colleges nationally for student-graduate upward economic social mobility.
“For the last 11 years, 98% or more of our students have found employment in their chosen fields upon graduation or continue their studies,” he said. “The college changes the trajectory of lives.”
Alfred State recently held a kickoff dinner to launch the fundraising initiative at Tournedos Steakhouse in Rochester. During the event, the college unveiled its goal, showed donor testimonial videos, and acknowledged some initial major gift donors, including Robert Healy, ‘78; Doug Barber, ‘66; Thomas Parry, ‘91; John Shay and family; Wilder & Linneball, LLP; and various foundations.
Funds raised through the campaign will help cover major areas of need, including athletics, new programs to match in-demand careers, scholarships and technology. The greatest needs of the college will rely on unrestricted support — gifts that are flexible and serve time-sensitive needs.
Alfred State will present an edited stream of the kickoff online at 8 p.m. Wednesday at www.alfredstate.edu/make-a-gift/major-gifts.
For more information, contact Jay Wilder at (607) 587-4010 or at wilderjj@alfredstate.edu or Jason Sciotti at (607) 587-3936 or at sciottjm@alfredstate.edu.