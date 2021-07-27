ALFRED — Alfred State College is excited to announce the addition of two new certificate programs in computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), both of which are designed to help working imaging professionals advance their careers and skills sets.
The new MRI program is set to launch in the spring of 2022, while the CT program is slated to launch in fall 2022.
Kathy Young, chair of the Alfred State Allied Health Department, said, “The MRI and CT certificate programs allow working clinicians to expand their professional capabilities online while continuing to work.”
Jenna Zetwick, assistant professor in the Allied Health Department and coordinator of both programs, said, “The education requirements of the ARRT are changing rapidly for the imaging sciences modalities. A certificate in either computed tomography or MRI is the credential technologists need to specialize in the imaging field and also advance their career as a radiologic technologist.”
The certificate program in computed tomography (CT) is an upper-level, online program that will produce graduates who are proficient in the application of computed tomography imaging equipment and techniques to gather critical radiologic data to enable the diagnosis of a variety of conditions and diseases.
This program targets the acquisition of specialized CT certification by place-bound college graduates currently employed in the medical field as licensed radiological technologists.
The CT curriculum will include instruction in obtaining, reviewing, and integrating patient histories and data; patient instruction and care; anatomic, physiologic and pathologic data recording; radiologic data processing; computed tomography equipment operation; and professional standards and ethics.
Students in the program complete both didactic classes online and a clinical rotation at designated hospitals and clinics.
The computed tomography program is a two-semester (15 credits in total) program. Upon successful completion of the program requirements, students will be eligible to sit for national certification examinations for computed tomography.
The certificate program in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an upper-level, online program that will produce graduates who are proficient in the application of magnetic resonance imaging equipment and techniques to gather critical radiologic data to enable the diagnosis of a variety of conditions and diseases.
This program targets the acquisition of specialized MRI certification by place-bound college graduates currently employed in the medical field as licensed radiological technologists.
This program will consist of 15 credits total, delivered online, over a minimum of two academic semesters. The curriculum will include: instruction in obtaining, reviewing, and integrating patient histories and data; patient instruction and care; anatomic, physiologic and pathologic data recording; magnetic resonance imaging data processing; magnetic resonance imaging equipment operation; and professional standards and ethics.
Students in the MRI program will complete didactic courses online, as well as clinical rotations at designated hospitals and imaging centers.
Additionally, both programs correlate nicely with the existing Alfred State AAS program in radiologic technology and will provide additional post-graduate certification opportunities for students matriculated therein.
For more information on either program, contact Jenna Zetwick at (607) 587-3682 or zetwicjk@alfredstate.edu.