WELLSVILLE — Alco Federal Credit Union awarded $500 John Patterson Memorial Scholarships to three students from the area — Zach Luce of Allegany-Limestone, Haley Mascho of Bolivar-Richburg and Hunter Hill from Friendship.
Luce, who will attend SUNY Fredonia in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in finance, was the team captain of his varsity soccer team. He was a first-team all-star and played on the New York Corporate Cup All-Star Team.
He was on the high honor roll, was an All-Western New York Scholar Athlete and was a member of the National Junior Honors Society. He was also active with his church youth group and a leader in his Investment Club.
Mascho will attend Keuka College in the fall and plans on studying to become an occupational therapist. She was captain of her varsity volleyball and varsity softball teams and also coached a youth volleyball camp through her school and played on two travel sports teams, Diamond Dawgs Travel Softball and Octane Travel Volleyball Club.
She was the valedictorian of her class and won the Principal Scholar Award, Superintendent’s Award, Clarkson Leadership Award, Alfred University Top Scholar Award and Elmira Key Award.
Hill will start at Alfred State College this fall. He was editor for the school yearbook, captain of the varsity baseball team and was a Boy’s State County Legislator. A three-sport athlete, he maintained his standing on the honor roll while winning the Scholar Athlete Award and being inducted to the National Junior Honor Society.
John Patterson served for 32 years as treasurer of Alco FCU. The scholarship is available to any member of Alco FCU who is graduating high school and has been a member for at least one year prior to applying.
More information including an application form can be found at Alco FCU's website. The deadline is March 31 of an applicant's graduating year.