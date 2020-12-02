OLEAN — Local leaders are mourning the loss of former Alcas Corp. CEO Erick Laine, who died Tuesday at the age of 87.
Jim Stitt Jr., the current CEO of Cutco, announced Laine’s death on Wednesday.
“It is with deep sadness that we share the news that Erick Laine passed away last evening,” Stitt said. “Erick passed away peacefully with his family by his side. We will all be forever grateful for the legacy Erick left us — this wonderful company.
“For those of us who had the chance to know Erick, we will forever miss our charismatic leader and good friend,” Stitt said. “Erick had the gift of making everyone feel special and valued. Regardless of who you were, he made you feel like he knew you well.
“Erick’s personality always filled the room with positive energy. He worked tirelessly and demanded greatness from those who worked around him,” Stitt continued. “Erick absolutely loved this company and he poured his heart and soul into it up until the day he retired in 2008. Even after he retired, his heart and soul was still with us — he loved this company that much.”
Alcas Corp., the original parent company of the Cutco brand, was founded in 1949 by aluminum producer Alcoa and W.R. Case & Sons of Bradford, Pa., as Alcoa sought to diversify its household manufacturing into cutlery.
Laine came to Olean in 1977 from an Alcoa production manager post in Lancaster, Pa.
Alcoa began to move away from consumer product manufacturing in the 1980s. The firm consolidated marketing and other services for the Alcas division in Olean in early 1982.
After many discussions, five Alcas managers — Laine, Bob Lorenz, Dave Curtis, Ray Kohler and current chairman Jim Stitt Sr. — purchased the company on Sept. 22, 1982.
“Erick has shared the story many times that his assignment from Alcoa was to turn the struggling company around or prepare it to be sold,” Stitt Jr. said. “When Alcoa made the decision to sell the company off, Erick had the courage and the vision to assemble a team to buy the company from Alcoa.
“As our chairman, CEO and majority owner, Erick found the enormous potential of our company and put us on track to achieve great things,” Stitt added. “He, in partnership with my dad, insisted that our success would be built on a culture of doing the right thing and valuing our employees.”
After acquiring Vector Marketing and other distribution companies in 1985, the company turned its first profit in 10 years. In 1996, the company, under Laine’s leadership, acquired longtime Olean cutlery company KA-BAR. Alcas officials changed the company’s name in 2009 to Cutco Corp. to reflect the name of the company’s flagship line.
“It’s been a great ride,” Laine said in a February 2008 special edition of the in-house Alcas Communicator following his retirement. “Those of us who ‘drove’ that benefited from what transpired, but we also know that our employees, the company and the community gained, too,” he said, as the company marked its 25th anniversary of local control. “We are happy that all of it came to pass.”
Laine also took pride that the firm’s relations with the United Steelworkers working at the plant improved during his tenure, which went from several strikes in the mid-1970s to decades of favorable negotiations between workers and management. In 2002, the company received an award from the AFL-CIO for management-labor relations after nomination by the local union.
“One couldn’t imagine a partnership that was as amazing as the one I had with Erick,” said Cutco Chairman Jim Stitt Sr. “He loved Cutco and he loved Olean … that’s what drove him to the success he found. ... Our thoughts and prayers are with the Laine family.”
Mayor Bill Aiello said he came to know Laine for his efforts to help the community, particularly the Oak Hill neighborhood.
“It’s a big loss for the community,” Aiello said. “He’s been a champion in a lot of ways to the Olean community.”
Aiello said he worked with Laine on efforts to restore the brick surface of North Third Street, as well as on the Laines’ donation to restore the Fourth Street entrance stairway to Oak Hill Park.
“His generosity — him and (wife) Marianne — their generosity will be hard to replace.”
Larry Sorokes, Intandem chief development officer, came to appreciate Laine’s impact on the community when Sorokes was vice president for planning and development at the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College in the early 2000s.
“He was one of the people who convinced, very strongly, JCC to build the campus downtown,” Sorokes said, with Laine serving as chairman of the capital campaign to make the project possible. “We would not have this campus without him. He was extremely influential in making that campus.”
Following the successful campaign, Laine received national recognition for the effort, with he and Sorokes attending a ceremony in Washington.
“He came up to me and said, ‘I feel like I should be doing more,’ and he took out his checkbook and wrote a check to start a scholarship fund,” Sorokes recalled. “Even after all that — he was just an incredible person.”
Condolences were also extended by U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning.
“Erick Laine was a huge figure in our local community,” Reed told reporters during his weekly media call. “He had a long relationship with Cutco. He was a true leader in our community, somebody we can look up to.”
Reed said Laine was “one of a kind. He was a gentleman with a huge heart. He did so much for the community. People don’t realize how much he impacted the community. He believed in it and cared for the community.”
Reed called Laine “a true icon. His fingerprints are going to be on the community for generations. He was one of the good guys of the 23rd District. Job well done.”
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home of Olean and will be announced.